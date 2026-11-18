During the hearing, SCBA president and senior advocate Pradeep Rai told the court that the incident, which allegedly occurred on 16 November, involved deeply disrespectful conduct and should not go unchecked.

"We have to deal with this with an iron hand. This cannot be allowed," Rai submitted.

Solicitor general Tushar Mehta also supported the SCBA's plea, stating that the dignity and authority of the Supreme Court must be protected.

"I would fully support the petitioner. The majesty of this court cannot be compromised," Mehta told the Bench.

The court said it would require the solicitor general's assistance when the matter is taken up next.

According to the SCBA's petition, Singhal allegedly made objectionable remarks against CJI Surya Kant during court proceedings on 16 November, questioning his suitability to occupy the Chief Justice's chair.

"You can't sit in that chair, you don't deserve. You don't have the integrity for that!" Singhal reportedly told the CJI.

The incident occurred during proceedings before a Bench headed by CJI Surya Kant. Following the exchange, security personnel removed the advocate from the courtroom.

The SCBA approached the Supreme Court after securing the consent of Attorney General of India under Section 15(1)(b) of the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971, to initiate criminal contempt proceedings.

The association argued that the alleged conduct amounted to an attempt to undermine the authority of the judiciary and sought appropriate action against the advocate.

The Supreme Court has now sought Singhal's response and directed his personal appearance at the next hearing on 20 January 2027.

With IANS inputs