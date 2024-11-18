SC issues notice on PIL seeking direction to fill up vacancies in DRTs

The Supreme Court on Monday, 18 November, agreed to examine a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to the Centre to fill vacancies in the Debts Recovery Tribunals (DRTs) across the country.

A bench of CJI Sanjiv Khanna and justice Sanjay Kumar issued a notice and sought a response from the central government within five weeks.

It took note of the submission that the selection process commenced in September 2023 and thereafter, interviews were held in May 2024 and at present, 11 DRTs remain unmanned.

“The respondent (Union government) will file a counter affidavit within a period of five weeks from the date of service of notice. Rejoinder, if any, will be filed within three weeks from the date of service of counter-affidavit,” ordered the apex court.

The matter will be heard next in the week commencing 27 January 2025.

The PIL said that out of 39 Debts Recovery Tribunals in the country, nearly one-third, i.e., 11 DRTs have vacancies, as of 30 September 2024.

Though as early as September 2023, a circular showing that the above vacancies in the DRTs, would be arising in 2023-2024 was floated, to date, no appointment has been made, the petition said.