Supreme Court to hear plea on Delhi air pollution today

As the national capital chokes under ‘severe plus’ air quality amid dense fog, the Supreme Court is set to hear on Monday, 18 November, a public interest litigation (PIL) relating to control of pollution.

As per the cause list published on the website of the apex court, a bench of justices Abhay S. Oka and A.G. Masih will take up the popular M.C. Mehta case for hearing on 18 November.

Delhi's air quality plunged to 'hazardous' levels with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 481 at 7 am on Monday, classified as 'severe-plus'. This alarming level has severe health implications, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert for dense fog. The fog has further exacerbated the situation by significantly reducing visibility. The combination of fog and toxic air has affected flight operations, causing widespread delays.

Despite stringent measures to curb pollution, Delhi remains engulfed in smog, with locals describing the city as a "gas chamber". The situation has worsened leaving citizens struggling to breathe in the toxic air. The cold wave has also arrived, compounding the health crisis.