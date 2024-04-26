SC judge sees 'concerted efforts to weaken progress of great nation' in EVM petition

The Supreme Court cannot allow the entire process of the ongoing general elections to be called into question and upended on mere apprehension and speculation of the petitioners regarding the efficacy of EVMs, justice Dipankar Datta said on Friday, 26 April, adding that "there seems to be a concerted effort to discredit, diminish, and weaken the progress of this great nation on every possible frontier", apparently in an oblique reference to the petitioners.

Justice Datta was part of the apex court bench which rejected pleas seeking complete cross-verification of votes cast using electronic voting machines (EVMs) with a voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT).

Writing his views in a separate verdict while concurring with the opinion of justice Sanjiv Khanna, who was heading the bench, justice Datta said EVMs have stood the test of time and the increased voting percentage was sufficient reason to hold that the voters have reposed faith in the current system.

The court delivered its verdict on a batch of petitions, including one filed by the NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which also sought a direction to return to the paper ballot system in elections.

Justice Datta noted that the petitioning association has also attempted to highlight a public trust deficit with respect to the current voting system by citing a survey conducted by the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies–Lokniti, which concluded that a majority of the Indian population did not trust EVMs.