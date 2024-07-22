SC judge at Kanwar hearing: ‘Used to visit veg hotel run by a Muslim…'

Batting for hygiene at eateries, Supreme Court judge S.V.N. Bhatti said on Monday, 22 July, he used to frequent a vegetarian restaurant run by a Muslim while posted in Kerala as it maintained international standards of hygiene.

Justice Bhatti shared his experience when he was with justice Hrishikesh Roy on a bench hearing pleas against directives issued by BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

The top court stayed the directives asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners and staff but said they may be required to display information about the kind of food they are serving like they are vegetarian or non-vegetarian.

"I have my experience and knowledge when I was in Kerala. I may not state openly as I am a sitting judge of this court. Without disclosing the name of the city, there is a vegetarian hotel run by a Hindu. There is another vegetarian hotel run by a Muslim.