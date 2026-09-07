SC's Justice Sandeep Mehta writes fresh letter to CJI against Rajasthan HC judge

In a fresh salvo at Rajasthan High Court judge Sanjeev Prakash Sharma, Supreme Court judge Sandeep Mehta has sent a fourth letter to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, accusing Sharma of interfering in an internal judicial enquiry, breaching confidentiality and abusing administrative powers.

Justice Mehta had earlier written three letters, on 2, 10 and 17 August, accusing Sharma, who was then the acting chief justice of the Rajasthan High Court, of 'maladministration, malpractices, nepotism and favouritism'.

Sharma, who went on leave following a protest by a group of advocates outside his courtroom, has termed the allegations against him baseless.

CJI Surya Kant had said on 26 August that Mehta’s allegations against Sharma could not be adjudicated in the public domain and that Sharma "must be given a fair opportunity" before any conclusion was reached.

In his fourth letter dated 30 August, Mehta, whose parent high court is the Rajasthan High Court, claimed he had 'further information' and 'material' regarding what he described as arbitrary, dubious and patently 'high-handed' acts by Sharma.

The latest letter alleges arbitrary changes to rules, judicial interference in a land dispute and wider corruption and administrative breakdown at the Rajasthan High Court.

Mehta also alleged that Sharma directly intervened in an internal enquiry by a complaint committee of the high court against a judicial officer accused of displaying indecent photos of a woman officer on his mobile phone.