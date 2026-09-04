Justice Bhuyan flags police assaults on protesters, lack of ‘detachment'

Supreme Court judge Justice Ujjal Bhuyan on Friday, 4 September expressed concern over police personnel assaulting protesting students and demonstrators, saying such incidents were “distressing” and that the disappearance of professional detachment among police officers was a matter of “grave concern”.

Bhuyan was speaking at the launch of former IPS officer and security secretary Yashovardhan Azad’s book Policing the Republic, at Viceroy Hall in New Delhi.

“All of us are dismayed when we see young officers of the Indian Police Service personally going and assaulting protesters and demonstrators. This is something very, very distressing to observe,” he said. “The detachment expected of police officers somehow seems to be disappearing, and this is indeed a matter of grave concern.”

The remarks come amid continuing scrutiny of police action against students and demonstrators at Jantar Mantar, and a wider debate over the treatment of dissent and protest in India.

They also follow a series of recent interventions by Bhuyan on the rights of protesters and students. At a lecture in Bhopal on 25 July, he had warned that public spaces for divergent views were shrinking, pointing to cases in which students protesting for their rights were arrested and later subjected to restrictive bail conditions.