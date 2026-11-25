Supreme Court suggests transferring the KMC delimitation dispute to a high court division bench for fresh consideration.

State government gets time to respond; municipal election announcement remains stayed.

KMC wards are proposed to increase from 144 to 209, while Howrah's are set to rise from 50 to 68.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 25 November, proposed sending the dispute over the delimitation of wards in the Kolkata and Howrah municipal corporations back to Calcutta High Court for fresh consideration by a division bench. The court also indicated that the municipal election process should remain on hold until the high court clarifies its position on the matter. However, no final decision was taken, and the case has been listed for further hearing on Monday, 30 November.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana heard the matter. During the proceedings, the judges suggested that the original petition, currently pending before a single judge of the Calcutta High Court, should also be transferred to the division bench, which could then examine all legal and factual issues and pass a fresh order.

The Supreme Court's suggestion came amid questions over the legality of the ward delimitation exercise and the circumstances in which the state government carried it out. The court indicated that the earlier order of the high court's division bench would remain in place for the time being. As a result, the stay on announcing the municipal elections continues.

Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta appeared on behalf of the West Bengal government. He sought time to consult the state authorities before responding to the Supreme Court's proposal. He told the bench that the state would communicate its decision at the next hearing. The court accepted his request and scheduled the matter for Monday.

Senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, appearing for petitioner Dipu Das, initially agreed with the proposal to transfer the matter from the single judge to the division bench, according to a report by Bar and Bench.