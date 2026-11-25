Bengal: SC keeps civic polls on hold, proposes fresh high court hearing
Supreme Court proposes shifting dispute to a high court division bench, with the state to respond on Monday
Supreme Court suggests transferring the KMC delimitation dispute to a high court division bench for fresh consideration.
State government gets time to respond; municipal election announcement remains stayed.
KMC wards are proposed to increase from 144 to 209, while Howrah's are set to rise from 50 to 68.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday, 25 November, proposed sending the dispute over the delimitation of wards in the Kolkata and Howrah municipal corporations back to Calcutta High Court for fresh consideration by a division bench. The court also indicated that the municipal election process should remain on hold until the high court clarifies its position on the matter. However, no final decision was taken, and the case has been listed for further hearing on Monday, 30 November.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V. Mohana heard the matter. During the proceedings, the judges suggested that the original petition, currently pending before a single judge of the Calcutta High Court, should also be transferred to the division bench, which could then examine all legal and factual issues and pass a fresh order.
The Supreme Court's suggestion came amid questions over the legality of the ward delimitation exercise and the circumstances in which the state government carried it out. The court indicated that the earlier order of the high court's division bench would remain in place for the time being. As a result, the stay on announcing the municipal elections continues.
Solicitor-general Tushar Mehta appeared on behalf of the West Bengal government. He sought time to consult the state authorities before responding to the Supreme Court's proposal. He told the bench that the state would communicate its decision at the next hearing. The court accepted his request and scheduled the matter for Monday.
Senior advocate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya, appearing for petitioner Dipu Das, initially agreed with the proposal to transfer the matter from the single judge to the division bench, according to a report by Bar and Bench.
The dispute centres on the state government's decision to redraw the boundaries of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) wards, increasing their number from 144 to 209. The number of wards in Howrah Municipal Corporation has also been proposed to increase from 50 to 68. The government had planned to hold elections to both municipal corporations by December.
On 11 September, former CPI(M) councillor Dipu Das approached Calcutta High Court, challenging the KMC delimitation exercise. He alleged that the process was unlawful and raised questions about the use of electoral rolls instead of actual population figures. The petition also questioned whether the state government could carry out the exercise based on the recommendation of an administrator rather than an elected municipal body.
During an earlier hearing, Justice Bagchi questioned the state's authority to undertake the delimitation process when the elected municipal corporation no longer existed.
"If the Kolkata Municipal Corporation has been dissolved and no elected municipal body exists, how is it possible to obtain a recommendation from it under Section 601?" Justice Bagchi asked. He also questioned how the state could exercise its powers on the basis of a recommendation from a body that was no longer in existence.
The state government, however, defended the exercise. Mehta told the court that the petition did not challenge the increase in the number of wards but primarily questioned the redrawing of their boundaries. He maintained that the process had been conducted by the state government and that the municipal commissioner, Smita Pandey, had not taken independent decisions.
On 6 November, a division bench of Calcutta High Court comprising Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Arjun Roy Mukherjee stayed the announcement of the KMC elections until the pending delimitation dispute was resolved. The state government subsequently challenged the order in the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, the separate challenge concerning the delimitation of wards in the Howrah Municipal Corporation, filed by former mayor-in-council member Imtiaz Ahmed, remains pending before Calcutta High Court.