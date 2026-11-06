Calcutta HC puts Kolkata civic polls on hold over ward delimitation row

High court restrains SEC from issuing KMC poll notification pending decision on ward delimitation.

Petition questions administrator's authority and proposed expansion of wards from 144 to 209.

Publication of final electoral rolls for seven municipalities, including Kolkata, remains delayed.

The Calcutta High Court has restrained the West Bengal State Election Commission (SEC) from issuing any election notification for the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) until a pending legal challenge to the redrawing of municipal ward boundaries is decided. The interim order is likely to delay the civic elections in Kolkata, with uncertainty also surrounding the municipal polls in Howrah.

The order was passed on Friday, 6 November by a vacation division bench comprising Justices Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya and Arjun Roy Mukherjee. The bench clarified that the single bench hearing the main petition would first determine whether the ward delimitation process had been carried out in accordance with the law.

The division bench partially allowed an appeal filed by Dipu Das, a CPI(M) leader and former councillor from Kasba, who had challenged the proposed increase in the number of KMC wards from 144 to 209.

The controversy began after the state government initiated the process of reorganising municipal wards. Several political parties, including the Left, the Congress and a faction of the Trinamool Congress associated with Mamata Banerjee, questioned the procedure, alleging serious irregularities in the delimitation exercise.