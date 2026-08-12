Who benefits? West Bengal’s ward delimitation sparks minority fears

The West Bengal government’s decision to redraw the wards of the Kolkata and Howrah municipal corporations ahead of civic polls has become a political flashpoint, with opposition parties and sections of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) questioning its potential impact on electoral equations, particularly in minority-dominated areas.

The proposed changes are substantial. Kolkata’s wards will increase from 144 to 209 and Howrah’s from 50 to 68. The government says the objective is administrative efficiency and more equitable representation, with ward sizes being rationalised on the basis of population and voter numbers. But the political implications are potentially far greater: changing ward boundaries can reshape the electoral weight of communities and alter the prospects of individual parties and candidates ahead of the civic polls.

The issue is particularly sensitive in Kolkata because several existing wards have significant minority concentrations. A delimitation exercise can affect such communities even without explicitly using religion as a criterion. Splitting a concentrated minority population across several wards can dilute its ability to influence the election of councillors, while merging areas can have the opposite effect. The KMC’s own delimitation exercise had earlier identified around 15 minority-dominated wards that could be split or merged with neighbouring wards to achieve greater parity in voter numbers.

That has given a religious dimension to what the government describes as an administrative exercise. The political question is not simply whether every ward has a broadly comparable number of voters, but how the redrawing affects existing concentrations of political influence — and whether minority representation is strengthened, diluted or merely redistributed.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari has rejected suggestions that the exercise is arbitrary. Responding to concerns in the Assembly, he said, "We are not creating a new map simply by drawing boundaries and determining population figures arbitrarily." He stressed that "there are specific rules for this" and that the State Election Commission would oversee the subsequent process.