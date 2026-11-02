Bengal: BJP rally draws backlash; Shamik wants more names off voter rolls

Opposition leaders accuse BJP of turning its ‘Save Democracy’ rally into political spectacle.

Shamik Bhattacharya sarcastically echoes Mamata Banerjee’s SIR criticism but seriously calls for another revision to exclude '30 lakh more names'.

BJP rally disrupts traffic across central Kolkata

Opposition leaders in West Bengal have questioned the BJP’s ‘Save Democracy’ rally in Kolkata, accusing the party of turning democracy into a political spectacle while being in power at the Centre and in the state.

Trinamool Congress, Congress and CPI(M) leaders took sharp digs at the BJP, questioning the purpose of its march and alleging that the party itself was responsible for undermining democratic values.

BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya, meanwhile, weighed in on the controversy over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, sarcastically echoing former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s criticism of the exercise’s methodology before seriously calling for another revision that, he claimed, could exclude at least 30 lakh more names.

Mamata-Trinamool leader and former state minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay claimed the BJP had spent considerable money on the rally but failed to draw a substantial crowd. He alleged that police personnel and employees of various state government departments had been used to fill the gathering.

“They spent so much money on the rally but could not bring many people. They have used police and employees of other state departments to fill up the rally. People know very well who is putting democracy under threat. BJP itself brought out the rally in Bengal where it runs the government. This proves that democracy is absent in Bengal,” he said.