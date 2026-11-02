Bengal: BJP rally draws backlash; Shamik wants more names off voter rolls
State BJP chief mocks Mamata over SIR methodology but calls for another revision, saying 30 lakh more names could be excluded
Opposition leaders accuse BJP of turning its ‘Save Democracy’ rally into political spectacle.
Shamik Bhattacharya sarcastically echoes Mamata Banerjee’s SIR criticism but seriously calls for another revision to exclude '30 lakh more names'.
BJP rally disrupts traffic across central Kolkata
Opposition leaders in West Bengal have questioned the BJP’s ‘Save Democracy’ rally in Kolkata, accusing the party of turning democracy into a political spectacle while being in power at the Centre and in the state.
Trinamool Congress, Congress and CPI(M) leaders took sharp digs at the BJP, questioning the purpose of its march and alleging that the party itself was responsible for undermining democratic values.
BJP state president Shamik Bhattacharya, meanwhile, weighed in on the controversy over the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, sarcastically echoing former chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s criticism of the exercise’s methodology before seriously calling for another revision that, he claimed, could exclude at least 30 lakh more names.
Mamata-Trinamool leader and former state minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay claimed the BJP had spent considerable money on the rally but failed to draw a substantial crowd. He alleged that police personnel and employees of various state government departments had been used to fill the gathering.
“They spent so much money on the rally but could not bring many people. They have used police and employees of other state departments to fill up the rally. People know very well who is putting democracy under threat. BJP itself brought out the rally in Bengal where it runs the government. This proves that democracy is absent in Bengal,” he said.
West Bengal Congress president Subhankar Sarkar also questioned the BJP’s intentions, arguing that the party was protesting against its own rule. “BJP is right in calling for a Save Democracy rally. They are acting against the Constitution of India and hence we believe that there is no democracy in India. They are actually protesting against their own rule and have called for this rally. Democracy in India has to be saved and the Congress and the Opposition can only save it,” Sarkar said.
CPI(M) leader Md Salim launched a sharper attack, questioning the BJP’s democratic legitimacy and accusing the government of failing to address lawlessness and violence. “BJP is not realising that they are in the government. This is because they did not win the election. They were installed with the help of the Centre and all branches of the state machinery under the leadership of (chief election commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar,” Salim alleged.
He claimed that people had expected positive changes but had instead witnessed “lawlessness, daily rapes and murders” and atrocities against Muslims, Christians and communists. Taking a swipe at chief minister Suvendu Adhikari, he said instead of addressing people’s problems, he was “shouting like a goon and threatening everybody”.
The criticism followed the BJP’s ‘Save Democracy’ rally in Kolkata. The procession began at College Street and proceeded towards Dharmatala, where BJP leaders addressed supporters. Carrying the national flag, Adhikari claimed that 25,000 “awakened citizens” had taken part in the march. Addressing the gathering, he said the participants were demanding, “Remove infiltrators, save the nation.”
He alleged that the Opposition INDIA bloc had come together for three reasons: “To escape the consequences of corruption, to preserve dynastic politics, and to bring back Jamati rule.” He also called on BJP supporters to work towards removing what he described as “intellectual Naxalites, militants, dynasts, Maoists, the corrupt, and those promoting Jamati ideologies”.
Adhikari claimed that the BJP had secured 2.92 crore votes in Bengal to come to power and called for a political fight against those he accused of threatening the nation.
The rally also caused considerable disruption to commuters, with traffic movement severely affected across central Kolkata on a busy Monday afternoon. The lane of the Park Street flyover towards Dharmatala was temporarily closed, while the road from Dorina Crossing towards Park Street was also blocked. Vehicles coming from Mayo Road were diverted towards Park Street.
The restrictions led to heavy congestion along Mayo Road, Dufferin Road and around Dorina Crossing. Thousands of commuters faced delays as vehicles struggled to navigate the diverted routes. Office-goers, public transport users and other residents were among those inconvenienced by the procession.
Police sources said the roads had been closed temporarily to facilitate the rally and would be reopened shortly.
Shamik Bhattacharya calls for another SIR in Bengal
Meanwhile, Bhattacharya weighed in on the controversy surrounding the SIR. More than 90 lakh names have reportedly been excluded from the rolls, prompting strong objections from Opposition parties. Banerjee has alleged that the exercise was conducted using a flawed methodology.
Bhattacharya sarcastically appeared to agree with Banerjee’s criticism of the methodology. “The methodology used for the SIR in Bengal was entirely inappropriate. I agree with Mamata Banerjee’s concerns,” he said.
He went on to list several alleged incidents during the revision exercise, including attacks on BDOs, the assault on BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul, arson at a BDO office and attacks on BJP workers. He also referred to the alleged forced removal and burning of documents from Paul’s vehicle, the death of an Anganwadi worker and the shooting of an ASHA worker’s husband.
Bhattacharya suggested that the electoral revision had not been completed properly and called for another exercise in the state, saying it could lead to even more names being excluded. “If another SIR is conducted, at least another 30 lakh names would likely be removed. The SSR here was never completed properly,” he remarked.
Bhattacharya also reiterated his demand that Gyanesh Kumar be honoured with a Padma Bhushan, a position he has advocated previously. “Yet, Gyanesh Kumar is being treated like a hero in this state. The government of India should heed the demands of the people of West Bengal and honour him with a Padma Bhushan,” he said.