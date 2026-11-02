‘You became PM because of foreign help’: Rahul’s challenge to Modi

Rahul Gandhi challenges Modi to an open debate over allegations of foreign interference.

BJP president Nitin Nabin accuses Gandhi of being used by foreign powers to destabilise India.

Modi alleges Opposition forces are spreading rumours and obstructing the country's development.

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate over allegations of foreign interference, after BJP president Nitin Nabin accused him of being used by foreign powers to destabilise India.

Gandhi also turned the charge back on Modi, alleging that the prime minister had come to power and remained in office with foreign help.

'Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help,' Gandhi said in a post on X. 'Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you.'

'I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you,' Gandhi claimed.

Earlier on Monday, 2 November, Nabin alleged that Gandhi was acting at the behest of foreign powers to create instability in the country. The BJP president was speaking at a gathering in Bhagalpur, Bihar, as part of the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (dave democracy, remove anarchy) campaign.