‘You became PM because of foreign help’: Rahul’s challenge to Modi
Lok Sabha LoP turns foreign-interference charge on PM after BJP chief Nitin Nabin's allegations about foreign powers
Rahul Gandhi challenges Modi to an open debate over allegations of foreign interference.
BJP president Nitin Nabin accuses Gandhi of being used by foreign powers to destabilise India.
Modi alleges Opposition forces are spreading rumours and obstructing the country's development.
Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to an open debate over allegations of foreign interference, after BJP president Nitin Nabin accused him of being used by foreign powers to destabilise India.
Gandhi also turned the charge back on Modi, alleging that the prime minister had come to power and remained in office with foreign help.
'Mr Modi, stop lying to this nation. You became PM because of foreign help. You remain PM because of foreign help,' Gandhi said in a post on X. 'Your financial system is fully controlled and supported by foreigners. Foreign social media fully backs you.'
'I challenge you to an open debate about this. Any stage, any time. Come if you have the guts. You won't dare, because you are terrified of what I know about you,' Gandhi claimed.
Earlier on Monday, 2 November, Nabin alleged that Gandhi was acting at the behest of foreign powers to create instability in the country. The BJP president was speaking at a gathering in Bhagalpur, Bihar, as part of the party's 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (dave democracy, remove anarchy) campaign.
"Rahul Gandhi is being used by a foreign-backed toolkit to create instability in India. He is acting at the behest of foreign powers to create anarchy in the country. He must remember that our country is governed by the Constitution," Nabin said.
Nabin also criticised Opposition parties for holding a rally in Delhi on Sunday over allegations of 'vote chori (theft)', and claimed they had failed to raise complaints during the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls because they lacked grassroots workers in several states.
He alleged that Opposition parties questioned constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission and the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) only when they lost elections, while accepting results when they won. "The people of Bihar had punished the Opposition in the 2025 Assembly elections," Nabin claimed, adding that voters would reject opposition parties in future elections.
The exchange follows Modi's remarks during a visit to Gujarat on Saturday, 31 October, when he accused Opposition forces of spreading lies and rumours to create instability. "When the country was seeking solutions to external challenges, some forces within the country were also creating instability by spreading lies and rumours. But the countrymen stood shoulder to shoulder with the nation," Modi said.
Taking a swipe at the Opposition, Modi said it had become an "avrodh paksh" (obstructionist faction) rather than a "virodh paksh" (opposition).
"In their frustration, these people are standing as obstacles in the way of the country's development. This is not Opposition; this is obstruction," he said.
Modi also accused Opposition parties of violating constitutional norms and made a veiled reference to Gandhi's foreign trips. "Who is secretly meeting whom abroad? Whom are the anti-India forces supporting? Who is speaking the language of India's enemies? We will have to recognise all these patterns," the prime minister said.