Supreme Court notice to govt, NTA on pleas for cancelling NEET-UG 2024

The Supreme Court Thursday, 20 June, sought responses from the Centre, the National Testing Agency (NTA) and others on petitions seeking the cancellation of NEET-UG 2024, and a court-monitored probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam.

A vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and SVN Bhatti also sought responses from the parties on separate pleas filed by the NTA seeking the transfer of some pending petitions from the high courts to the apex court.

The bench posted these pleas for hearing on 8 July.

One of the petitions, filed by 20 students who appeared in the medical entrance exam, also sought a direction to the NTA and others to conduct the test afresh.