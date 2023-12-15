SC orders Union govt to follow CBI manual on seized devices until guidelines are framed

The Supreme Court on 14 December ordered the Union government to henceforth follow the 2020 Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) manual to protect the integrity of personal data stored in electronic devices seized during raids conducted, especially, on members of the academia and media. The bench fixed the next hearing of the matter on 6 February.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia said until such time as new guidelines are put in place, central probe agencies will follow the CBI manual for search and seizure of such equipment. The case will be heard before a new bench as Kaul retires on 25 December.

When additional solicitor-general SV Raju submitted that this would mean training the personnel of other agencies to follow the CBI manual, Kaul responded, “Train them! They are trained to do other things. Why can’t they be trained to do this?”