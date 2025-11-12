SC orders immediate release of lawyer Vikram Singh in Gurugram murder case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered the immediate release of Delhi-based advocate Vikram Singh, who was arrested by a Special Task Force (STF) of Gurugram Police in connection with a murder case.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and Justices K. Vinod Chandran and N.V. Anjaria passed the order after hearing senior advocate Vikas Singh, who appeared for the lawyer.

The court directed that Vikram Singh be released forthwith on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 10,000 and listed the matter for further hearing next week. The registrar (judicial) of the Court was directed to communicate the order to the Gurugram police commissioner for immediate compliance.

At the outset, Vikas Singh, who is also president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, said any advocate practising criminal law would now be vulnerable to coercive police measures.

He argued that though the arrested lawyer represented several clients facing serious criminal charges, including alleged gangsters, the STF’s conduct was impermissible and undermined the rule of law.

Referring to a recent Supreme Court judgment that mandates furnishing written grounds of arrest in a language understood by the accused, the senior counsel alleged that the STF had failed to comply with this requirement. He added that he had persuaded lawyers in Delhi not to continue their strike on the issue as the matter had been placed before the apex Court.