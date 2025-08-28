SC orders probe after NCLAT judicial member claims 'approached for favour'

The Supreme Court has ordered an inquiry into the claims of a judicial member of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) of being "approached by one of the most revered members of the higher judiciary".

Sources privy to the development said the inquiry will be conducted by the apex court’s secretary general with the top court deciding the future course of action on the basis of the outcome.

Justice Sharad Kumar Sharma, the judicial member of the Chennai-based NCLAT, alleged he was approached by a member of higher judiciary for a favourable order in a case which was pending before him.

He recused himself from hearing the matter and even recorded the incident in a two-paragraph order passed on 13 August.

"We are anguished to observe, that one of us, Member (Judicial), has been approached by one of the most revered members of the higher judiciary of this country for seeking an order in favour of a particular party. Hence, I recuse to hear the matter (sic)," the NCLAT order said.

The tribunal then requested the matter to be placed before the "chairperson for nomination of an appropriate bench" for hearing.

The two-member bench comprised Justice Sharma and technical member Jatindranath Swain.