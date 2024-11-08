SC overrules 1967 verdict holding AMU can’t be minority institution

The Supreme Court on Friday, 8 November, deferred the question of Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU) minority status to a fresh bench and overruled the 1967 judgement that said the university cannot be considered a minority institution since it was created by a central law.

Pronouncing the majority verdict, Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud laid down tests for considering the issue of minority status of AMU.

The apex court by a 4:3 majority said the judicial records of the case should be placed before the CJI for setting up a fresh bench to decide the validity of a 2006 Allahabad High Court verdict.

In January 2006, the high court had struck down the provision of the 1981 law by which AMU was accorded minority status.