AMU minority status case: How can you question an act of Parliament, CJI asks solicitor-general

A day after the Union government informed the Supreme Court that the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) had surrendered its minority status by not opting for deemed university status and instead chose to be an institution under an act of Parliament, the apex court on Wednesday questioned solicitor-general Tushar Mehta’s argument that the current government did not accept the 1981 amendment made by Parliament to the AMU Act, which effectively accorded minority status to the institution.

A seven-judge Constitution Bench comprising Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, justices Sanjiv Khanna, Surya Kant, J.B. Pardiwala, Dipankar Datta, Manoj Misra and Satish Chandra Sharma are hearing a batch of petitions examining the validity of the minority status accorded to AMU.

On the fifth day of hearing, Mehta said Allahabad High Court had struck down the 1981 amendment on various grounds, and he believed the Allahabad High Court’s view was correct.

To which Justice Khanna questioned if Mehta refused to accept the amendment. "No, I do not stand by the amendment,” stressed Mehta. At this juncture, CJI Chandrachud said the Parliament was indestructible, and “it is a union, it is irrespective of who espouses the Union government”.