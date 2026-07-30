SC permits Friday namaz on dargah land near Dhar Bhojshala complex

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 30 July allowed Muslims to offer Friday namaz at a dargah adjoining the disputed Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, directing the state government to facilitate prayers at the site between 1.00 and 3.00 pm every Friday.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana clarified that the interim arrangement would not prevent the Madhya Pradesh government and the Muslim side from identifying another site for Friday prayers through mutual consent.

The order came after the Muslim side alleged that the state had failed to comply with the Supreme Court's 14 July direction to provide an alternative site for Friday prayers near the disputed complex.

Earlier this month, the bench had directed that an open space adjacent to the Bhojshala complex be made available for namaz between 1.00 and 3.00 pm on Fridays until the dispute is finally decided.

However, petitioner Haji Muneer Ahmad approached the court alleging that the Dhar administration had identified a site about 1.3 km from the complex, defeating the purpose of the order. The Muslim side argued that the alternative site should be close enough for worshippers to have a view of the mosque while offering prayers.

After hearing senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi for the petitioners and additional solicitor-general K.M. Natraj for the state, the bench clarified its earlier order.