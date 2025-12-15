SC protects Shreyas Talpade, Alok Nath from arrest in marketing scam case

The Supreme Court on Monday extended a protective shield to actors Shreyas Talpade and Alok Nath, granting them relief from arrest until the completion of the investigation in a case alleging cheating and criminal breach of trust linked to a cooperative society.

Hearing the matter, a bench comprising justices B.V. Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan weighed the submissions made on behalf of the two actors, who have sought the clubbing of multiple FIRs registered across states in connection with the case.

Appearing for Talpade, his counsel told the court that the actor’s association with the company was limited to a ceremonial role. He was invited merely as a guest celebrity for an annual event, the lawyer said, stressing that Talpade neither had knowledge of the society’s operations nor derived any financial benefit from it. “I was not supposed to know. I never earned any money,” the counsel submitted.

Alok Nath’s lawyer, meanwhile, argued that the veteran actor had not attended any event linked to the society at all and that his photograph had allegedly been used without consent for nearly a decade. Raising a broader question of principle, the counsel asked whether public figures such as actors or cricketers could be held criminally liable merely for appearing in advertisements or lending their name as brand ambassadors to corporate entities that later face legal trouble.