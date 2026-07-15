Supreme Court questions Patna High Court ruling on attempt to rape

The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed concern over a recent Patna High Court judgment which held that allegations of attempting to remove a woman's salwar and inappropriately touching her did not amount to an attempt to rape, indicating that it would issue a detailed order on the matter.

A Bench comprising justices Surya Kant, Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohan heard the issue during proceedings in a suo motu case relating to judicial handling of sexual offence cases.

The matter was raised before the Bench by senior advocate Shobha Gupta, who argued that despite the Supreme Court having previously set aside a controversial Allahabad High Court judgment in a similar matter, comparable observations had now been made by the Patna High Court.

Gupta submitted that such rulings continued to emerge even after the apex court had clarified the legal position. Senior advocate H.S. Phoolka also supported the submissions.