Grabbing breasts, pulling pyjama string is 'attempt to rape', says SC setting aside Allahabad high court order

The Supreme Court has ruled that grabbing of breasts and pulling the pyjama string amount to "attempt to rape", setting aside a controversial Allahabad High Court order which said these were only "preparation to commit rape".

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria said the impugned order was liable to be set aside on account of the "patently erroneous application of the settled principles of criminal jurisprudence".

While setting aside the HC judgement, the top court restored the original stringent charge of attempt to rape against two accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The bench clarified that its observations were prima facie and would not influence the ongoing trial before the special POCSO court in Kasganj.

The court found that the high court had incorrectly reduced the charges to lesser offences on the ground that the accused had only “prepared” to commit rape and had not reached the stage of “attempt”.

Rejecting this reasoning, the Supreme Court reiterated the settled legal distinction between preparation and attempt, observing that an attempt begins when intention (mens rea) is put into action. Referring to the allegations on record, the bench noted that the accused had taken the minor on a motorcycle on the pretext of dropping her home, stopped near a culvert, dragged her and committed sexually offensive acts, fleeing only after she screamed and drew attention.

“A bare perusal of these allegations leaves no modicum of doubt” that the accused had moved beyond preparation and had begun executing the intent to commit rape, the court said, holding that a prima facie case was clearly established.

The proceedings were initiated suo motu after senior advocate Shobha Gupta, founder of the NGO “We the Women of India”, wrote to the then Chief Justice highlighting what she termed legally flawed and insensitive reasoning in the high court’s order. The Supreme Court had earlier stayed the impugned observations as “insensitive and inhuman” and, in December 2025, stayed the entire judgment.

Beyond correcting the legal error, the bench turned its attention to what it described as a broader systemic concern: the lack of empathy and sensitivity in certain judicial pronouncements dealing with sexual offences, particularly those involving minors and vulnerable victims.

Emphasising that courts must combine sound legal reasoning with compassion, the bench said the absence of either would undermine justice. It noted that previous efforts to address this issue had not yielded the desired results.