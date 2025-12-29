Unnao rape case: SC stays Delhi HC order suspending Sengar's life sentence

The Supreme Court of India on Monday, 29 December stayed a Delhi High Court order that had suspended the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the politically explosive 2017 Unnao rape case, effectively blocking his release from prison.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices J.K. Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih also issued notice to Sengar, seeking his response to a petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation challenging the high court’s decision. Appearing for the CBI, solicitor-general Tushar Mehta urged the court to immediately stay the order, warning that it raised serious legal and public interest concerns.

The bench agreed, observing that “substantial questions of law” arose in the matter and that the issue required closer scrutiny. It directed that Sengar would not be released from custody pursuant to the high court’s 23 December order and listed the case for hearing after four weeks.

The Delhi High Court had earlier suspended Sengar’s life sentence on the ground that he had already spent seven years and five months in jail, pending the disposal of his appeal against conviction. Sengar is challenging a December 2019 trial court verdict that found him guilty of raping a minor girl in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, and sentenced him to imprisonment for life.