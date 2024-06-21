SC refuses to entertain plea challenging CBFC certification to 'Hamare Baarah'

Hamare Baarah is the latest entry to the list of controversial films, raising demands for a ban.

After watching its trailer, a section of Muslim intellectuals raised objections to the film, saying it grossly misinterprets Islam and intends to malign the religion and the Muslim community as a whole.

However, the Supreme Court on Friday, 21 June, refused to entertain a writ petition seeking revocation of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certification given to the Annu Kapoor starrer directed by Kamal Chandra.

A vacation bench presided over by justice Vikram Nath said it was not inclined to hear on merit the plea filed directly before the apex court challenging the grant of a certificate to the film by the CBFC.

The Supreme Court on 13 June stayed the screening of Hamare Baarah — scheduled to be released on 14 June — after taking note of allegations that the film was derogatory to the Islamic faith and married Muslim women, with

A vacation bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta had ordered that the screening of the film would remain suspended until the disposal of the petition challenging its certification, describing its teaser as "offensive".

“You challenge the Bombay High Court order. The movie was screened and the Bombay judges have seen it. They directed expunging a few scenes, shots, and dialogues. If you seek to leave and file an appeal, it would be correct for this court to examine the matter,” the bench, also comprising justice S.V.N. Bhatti, told the petitioner’s counsel on Friday.