SC refuses to entertain plea concerning allocation of Cauvery river water

The court was hearing a petition that, among several prayers, sought re-allocation of 70 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of Cauvery water to Karnataka from Tamil Nadu’s share.

The development comes amid an ongoing dispute over Karnataka’s release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, particularly in the wake of deficient rainfall in the region.

Karnataka has told the Supreme Court that it had released excess water to Tamil Nadu as of 31 August and was complying with the direction of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) to ensure a flow of 9,000 cusecs to the neighbouring state.

On 25 August, the CWMA upheld a recommendation of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) directing Karnataka to maintain a flow of 9,000 cusecs to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Tamil Nadu, however, told the court that it had informed the authority about a backlog in the release of water, but no direction had been issued on the issue.

The Supreme Court was separately hearing Tamil Nadu’s plea seeking directions to Karnataka for the immediate release of Cauvery water.

On 17 August, the apex court had directed Karnataka to comply with the CWMA’s order on the release of water to Tamil Nadu.

Tamil Nadu has maintained that it was not receiving its due share of Cauvery water in a rain-deficient year. The state government, led by chief minister M.K. Stalin, approached the Supreme Court on 3 August seeking directions to Karnataka for the immediate release of water.

In its plea, Tamil Nadu claimed that both the quantum allocated by the CWRC and the amount released by Karnataka were inadequate.

With PTI inputs