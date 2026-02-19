SC refuses to entertain plea for SIR of electoral rolls in poll-bound Assam

The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to conduct a special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Assam, holding that the matter no longer survives as the final rolls have already been published.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M. Pancholi took note of the submission by the poll panel that the final electoral roll for Assam had been released on 10 February. “Nothing survives now,” the CJI observed, effectively closing the matter.

The PIL, filed by Mrinal Kumar Choudhary, had challenged the ECI’s decision to carry out a standard special revision (SR) in Assam rather than the more rigorous SIR conducted in several other states. The petitioner had sought a direction to quash the poll panel’s 17 November 2025 memorandum ordering the SR, and instead mandate an SIR on the same parameters as the one conducted in Bihar in June 2025, ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Vijay Hansaria argued that Assam required a more intensive revision to safeguard the integrity of the electoral rolls. He also sought the exclusion of Aadhaar as a valid document for inclusion in the voter list.

However, senior advocate D.S. Naidu, representing the ECI, informed the court that the final rolls had already been notified, rendering the petition infructuous.