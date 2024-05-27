SC rejects BJP's plea against Calcutta HC order on ads during LS polls

The Supreme Court on Monday, 27 May, refused to entertain a plea filed by the BJP challenging a Calcutta High Court order that had refused to interfere with a single-judge verdict restraining the party from issuing advertisements that are allegedly violative of the model code during the Lok Sabha polls.

A vacation bench of justices J K Maheshwari and K V Viswanathan refused to interfere with the high court order.

"Prima facie, the advertisement is disparaging," the bench said.

Senior advocate P S Patwalia, appearing for the BJP, sought permission to withdraw the matter after the bench expressed disinclination to entertain it.