SC rejects PIL against NEET-UG 2026 retest, says issue no longer survives

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the National Testing Agency's (NTA) decision to cancel the original NEET-UG 2026 examination and conduct a nationwide retest, observing that the matter had become infructuous as the fresh examination had already been held.

A Bench of justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe noted that there was little purpose in adjudicating the challenge since the re-examination had already taken place.

When counsel for the petitioner argued that the plea also sought institutional and structural reforms in the functioning of the NTA and requested that it be tagged with similar pending petitions, the Bench orally observed that the petitioner was free to intervene in the batch of cases already pending before the court on examination reforms.

The PIL was filed by former assistant director general of health services Dr Mangala Kohli through advocate-on-record Abhishek Chandra Mishra. It challenged the NTA's decision to scrap the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on 3 May and order a fresh nationwide test following allegations of paper leaks and examination malpractice.

The petition contended that while those responsible for the alleged irregularities must face strict action, lakhs of genuine candidates should not have been made to bear the consequences of administrative failures.