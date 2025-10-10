Supreme Court rejects plea for pan-India social media guidelines

The Supreme Court on Friday, 10 October, declined to entertain a petition seeking pan-India guidelines to regulate social media intermediaries regarding the suspension and blocking of accounts.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta allowed the petitioners to withdraw their plea, noting that they were free to seek remedies available under law before an appropriate forum.

The petitioners, who operate a clinic and a polydiagnostic centre, had approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, claiming that their WhatsApp account, which they had used to communicate with clients for over 10-12 years, had been blocked without reason. They sought guidelines ensuring due process, transparency, and proportionality for the suspension or blocking of accounts by social media platforms.