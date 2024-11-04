SC relaxes Siddique Kappan’s bail rider, says no need to report to UP police

The Supreme Court on Monday, 4 November, relaxed the bail condition imposed on Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan of reporting to a Uttar Pradesh police station every week in a UAPA case against him.

A bench of justices P.S. Narasimhan and Sandeep Mehta relaxed the condition imposed by the top court on Kappan at the time of his bail in September 2022.

"The order dated 9 September 2022, is modified and it shall not be necessary for the petitioner to report to the local police station. The other prayers made in the present application can be agitated independently," said the bench.

Kappan was arrested in October 2020 while on his way to UP's Hathras, where a Dalit woman had died after allegedly being sexually assaulted by a group of men.

While granting bail to Kappan, the court had directed him to report to the police station concerned every week.

The top court had on 17 September asked the state government to file its reply on Kappan's plea. The top court granted him bail after he had spent almost two years in prison and observed every person had the right to free expression.