Supreme Court reserves order on absence of CCTVs in police stations

The Supreme Court announced on 15 September, Monday, that it will deliver an order on 26 September regarding the ongoing lack of functional CCTV cameras in police stations nationwide — a matter the top court picked up suo motu after a troubling media report revealed 11 custodial deaths in Rajasthan over the past eight months, with 7 occurring in Udaipur alone.

“The issue is of oversight,” observed the bench comprised of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta as they heard arguments on the subject.

This case highlights the Supreme Court’s continuing concern over police accountability and human rights protections.

The court had previously issued directives in 2018 for CCTV installation in all police stations to combat custodial abuse. In December 2020, further orders mandated the central government to equip the offices of central investigating agencies—including the CBI, ED and NIA — with CCTV systems and audio-video recording equipment.

States and union territories have since been instructed to cover all parts of police stations — entry and exit points, gates, lock-ups, corridors, lobbies, receptions and areas outside lock-up rooms — so that “no part was left uncovered”. These systems must include night vision and store data for a minimum of one year, the court had directed.