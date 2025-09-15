Supreme Court reserves order on absence of CCTVs in police stations
The suo motu case was taken up by the apex court after a troubling media report noted 11 custody deaths in Rajasthan, 7 of them in Udaipur alone
The Supreme Court announced on 15 September, Monday, that it will deliver an order on 26 September regarding the ongoing lack of functional CCTV cameras in police stations nationwide — a matter the top court picked up suo motu after a troubling media report revealed 11 custodial deaths in Rajasthan over the past eight months, with 7 occurring in Udaipur alone.
“The issue is of oversight,” observed the bench comprised of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta as they heard arguments on the subject.
This case highlights the Supreme Court’s continuing concern over police accountability and human rights protections.
The court had previously issued directives in 2018 for CCTV installation in all police stations to combat custodial abuse. In December 2020, further orders mandated the central government to equip the offices of central investigating agencies—including the CBI, ED and NIA — with CCTV systems and audio-video recording equipment.
States and union territories have since been instructed to cover all parts of police stations — entry and exit points, gates, lock-ups, corridors, lobbies, receptions and areas outside lock-up rooms — so that “no part was left uncovered”. These systems must include night vision and store data for a minimum of one year, the court had directed.
Despite these judicial directives, non-compliance has persisted, leading to failures in scrutiny of custodial deaths and preventing families from accessing crucial evidence. Previous Supreme Court orders emphasised that these measures are not simply administrative, but “a constitutional obligation” grounded in the fundamental rights to life and dignity under Article 21, as well as protection against arbitrary arrest and detention under Article 22.
The current proceedings are a direct response to the persistent implementation gaps that have undermined victims’ rights and police oversight. With the upcoming order, the Supreme Court’s has a chance to set a precedent for more robust enforcement, transparency and accountability in law enforcement surveillance
But will change be so easy to implement in a nation where even police violence caught on CCTV and media cameras results in little to no accountability?
