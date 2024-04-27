Supreme Court ruled on need for EVMs, but that was not the point

As reported on Friday, 26 April, the Supreme Court rejected pleas seeking 100 per cent cross-verification of electronic voting machines (EVMs) data with voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) records. The court, however, allowed the two losing polling votes closest to the winner to demand verification of the EVM, for a fee.

The five reasons cited by the bench comprising justices Sanjeev Khanna and Dipankar Datta for dismissing the prayer for cross-verification were the following:

* It will increase the time for counting and delay declaration of results

* The human resources required for counting would have to be doubled

* Manual counting is prone to human error and may lead to deliberate mischief

* Manual intervention in counting could create multiple charges of manipulation of results

* Past experience, data and the fact that neither parties nor candidates or voters had challenged the result declared by EVM counts displayed their faith in the machine

The bench, however, suggested that the Election Commission of India (ECI) could explore the possibility of an electronic machine to count the VVPAT slips, and whether there can be a bar code for each party on the slips in future.