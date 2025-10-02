SC scraps exemption on Delhi’s environment cess for essential goods vehicles

The Supreme Court has withdrawn a nearly decade-old exemption that allowed commercial vehicles transporting essential commodities to enter Delhi without paying the Environment Compensation Cess (ECC).

A bench led by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, along with justices K. Vinod Chandran and N.V. Anjaria, passed the order on 26 September, which was made public recently.

The exemption, granted in October 2015, covered vehicles carrying items such as fruits, vegetables, milk, grains, poultry products and ice. The court said the concession was undermining the purpose of the levy and creating “genuine operational difficulties” for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The MCD argued that the exemption made enforcement cumbersome as vehicles had to be stopped and physically inspected to confirm whether they were transporting essential commodities. This prolonged idling, the civic body said, led to higher emissions and contributed to air pollution.