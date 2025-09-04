SC seeks action on tree felling amid unprecedented floods and landslides

In the wake of severe floods and landslides across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court on Thursday called for immediate responses from the Centre, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and other concerned authorities, highlighting the role of illegal tree felling in aggravating these disasters.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and justice K. Vinod Chandran issued notices to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and the governments of the affected states.

The court was responding to a petition filed by Anamika Rana, which alleged that unlawful deforestation had contributed significantly to the recent environmental calamities. The case has been scheduled for further hearing in two weeks.

“We have witnessed unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. Media reports indicate large quantities of wood flowing with floodwaters. Prima facie, it appears there has been illegal felling of trees. Notices must be issued to the respondents, returnable in two weeks,” the Chief Justice observed.

Yamuna Flooding Brings Delhi Traffic to a Standstill

Meanwhile, the national capital experienced severe disruption as floodwaters from the Yamuna inundated key stretches, including Kashmere Gate, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, and the Kalindi Kunj area. Morning rush-hour traffic came to a virtual standstill, with commuters reporting delays of several hours to cover even short distances.

Traffic authorities advised commuters to use alternative routes, including Signature Bridge, Pusta Road, and Raja Ram Kohli Marg, or switch to Delhi Metro services, which remained operational.

Officials attributed the water accumulation to poor drainage and seepage issues rather than fresh inflow from the Yamuna, though residents shared videos showing direct flooding from the river along parts of Mudrika Marg.