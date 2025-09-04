SC seeks action on tree felling amid unprecedented floods and landslides
We have witnessed unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab, the court noted
In the wake of severe floods and landslides across Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court on Thursday called for immediate responses from the Centre, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and other concerned authorities, highlighting the role of illegal tree felling in aggravating these disasters.
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai and justice K. Vinod Chandran issued notices to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), and the governments of the affected states.
The court was responding to a petition filed by Anamika Rana, which alleged that unlawful deforestation had contributed significantly to the recent environmental calamities. The case has been scheduled for further hearing in two weeks.
“We have witnessed unprecedented landslides and floods in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab. Media reports indicate large quantities of wood flowing with floodwaters. Prima facie, it appears there has been illegal felling of trees. Notices must be issued to the respondents, returnable in two weeks,” the Chief Justice observed.
Yamuna Flooding Brings Delhi Traffic to a Standstill
Meanwhile, the national capital experienced severe disruption as floodwaters from the Yamuna inundated key stretches, including Kashmere Gate, Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, and the Kalindi Kunj area. Morning rush-hour traffic came to a virtual standstill, with commuters reporting delays of several hours to cover even short distances.
Traffic authorities advised commuters to use alternative routes, including Signature Bridge, Pusta Road, and Raja Ram Kohli Marg, or switch to Delhi Metro services, which remained operational.
Officials attributed the water accumulation to poor drainage and seepage issues rather than fresh inflow from the Yamuna, though residents shared videos showing direct flooding from the river along parts of Mudrika Marg.
Landslides Claim Lives and Cause Injuries in Himachal and Jammu
The Ratle Hydroelectric Project in Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, witnessed a landslide early Thursday, injuring five workers when the base of a toilet complex collapsed. The project, executed by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, has seen repeated safety incidents in the region.
In Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district, a landslide struck the congested Inner Akhara Bazaar, burying at least nine people under debris and mud. Rescue teams recovered one body and saved three critically injured persons, while five others remain trapped. Authorities warned residents in high-risk areas to exercise caution, especially following another landslide in the same locality the previous day.
Shimla also saw landslides, with deodar trees falling on houses in Benmore, an area housing government quarters and bungalows. The collapse of a retaining wall from two weeks ago compounded the damage, endangering homes and roads.
Rising Water Levels at Pong Dam Prompt Releases
The Pong Dam recorded a water level of 1,394.51 feet on Thursday morning, exceeding the maximum level of 1,390 feet for the fifth consecutive day.
The Bhakhra Beas Management Board (BBMB) released 99,769 cusecs downstream, including 74,179 cusecs through the spillway and 16,988 cusecs via turbines, to regulate the rising water levels. Average inflow was 1,32,595 cusecs, with actual inflow at 1,07,301 cusecs and outflow at 91,167 cusecs.
Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely as rescue operations and traffic management efforts remain underway, emphasising the need for public vigilance and adherence to official advisories.
