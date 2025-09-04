Yamuna swells beyond 207 metres, flooding the capital’s edges
According to revenue department, while 8,018 people have been moved to tents, 2,030 have been shifted to 13 permanent shelters
The Yamuna river’s water level at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.48 metres at 7 am on Wednesday, 3 September, with floodwaters continuing to spill into low-lying parts of the city.
According to official data, the water level showed minimal change through the night:
Between 2 am and 5 am, it remained static at 207.47 metres.
At 5 am, it was recorded at 207.47 metres.
By 6 am, the level had inched up to 207.48 metres, where it stayed steady through 7 am.
A flood control bulletin issued on Wednesday evening projected that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge would remain at 207.48 metres at 8 am, after which it is expected to gradually recede. The bridge continues to serve as a key observation point for tracking the river’s flow and potential flood threats in the capital.
Floodwaters have inundated several critical locations, including:
Delhi Secretariat, housing the offices of the chief minister, cabinet ministers, and senior bureaucrats
Vasudev Ghat and surrounding areas
Shri Marghat Wale Hanuman Baba Mandir near Kashmere Gate
Relief and evacuation efforts are underway. According to the Delhi revenue department:
8,018 people have been relocated to tents set up across the city
2,030 people have been shifted to 13 permanent shelters
The government has emphasised that there is no need for panic, assuring that a round-the-clock vigil is being maintained on the situation and necessary safety measures are in place.
