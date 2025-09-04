Yamuna swells beyond 207 metres, flooding the capital’s edges

The Yamuna river’s water level at Delhi’s Old Railway Bridge stood at 207.48 metres at 7 am on Wednesday, 3 September, with floodwaters continuing to spill into low-lying parts of the city.

According to official data, the water level showed minimal change through the night:

Between 2 am and 5 am, it remained static at 207.47 metres.

At 5 am, it was recorded at 207.47 metres.

By 6 am, the level had inched up to 207.48 metres, where it stayed steady through 7 am.

A flood control bulletin issued on Wednesday evening projected that the water level at the Old Railway Bridge would remain at 207.48 metres at 8 am, after which it is expected to gradually recede. The bridge continues to serve as a key observation point for tracking the river’s flow and potential flood threats in the capital.