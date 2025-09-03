Yamuna level in Delhi continues to rise, evacuation underway

The Yamuna River level was recorded at 206.83 metres at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) on Wednesday at 8 am, officials said.

As the river level is expected to rise further, authorities have issued a flood warning, forecasting the water level to reach around 206.90 metres.

"As per current indications, the water level by 7 am on September 3, 2025, is likely to be 206.90 metres, and thereafter, the water level is likely to rise," the flood advisory issued on Tuesday evening had said.

The Yamuna River in Delhi had crossed the evacuation mark on Tuesday, as the water level was recorded at 206.03 metres and has been increasing since.