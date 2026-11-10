SC seeks action plan from Delhi, 3 states on vehicular pollution

Supreme Court flags rising vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR and seeks action plans from Delhi, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan

Authorities must report measures to curb over-age and non-compliant vehicles, enforce PUC norms and regulate interstate traffic

States have two weeks to submit time-bound plans, with the next hearing scheduled for 23 November

The Supreme Court has expressed serious concern over the sharp rise in vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR, calling for urgent intervention to tackle their growing contribution to air pollution.

The apex court has directed the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, along with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Police, to submit detailed reports on measures taken and proposed to prevent over-age and non-compliant vehicles from entering and operating in the National Capital Region (NCR).

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana sought details of both short-term and long-term measures aimed at reducing vehicular emissions and improving air quality across the region.

The directions were issued on November 6 while hearing a suo motu case concerning air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

The court noted that data presented before it showed a significant decline in stubble-burning incidents across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. However, it pointed out that vehicular emissions had emerged as an equally pressing concern.

"While this development is certainly laudable, the same data also brings to the fore a converse and equally pressing concern, namely, the sharp increase in issues attributable to vehicular emissions," the bench observed.

The court highlighted the interconnected nature of Delhi and NCR, noting that the region faces pollution from vehicles operating within its boundaries as well as those entering from neighbouring states.

It said the substantial movement of commercial and private vehicles from different parts of the region was adding to the existing emission burden.

"There can be little doubt that the issue warrants urgent and immediate intervention," the bench said.