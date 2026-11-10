SC seeks action plan from Delhi, 3 states on vehicular pollution
Authorities must report measures to curb over-age and non-compliant vehicles, enforce PUC norms and regulate interstate traffic
Supreme Court flags rising vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR and seeks action plans from Delhi, UP, Haryana and Rajasthan
Authorities must report measures to curb over-age and non-compliant vehicles, enforce PUC norms and regulate interstate traffic
States have two weeks to submit time-bound plans, with the next hearing scheduled for 23 November
The Supreme Court has expressed serious concern over the sharp rise in vehicular emissions in Delhi-NCR, calling for urgent intervention to tackle their growing contribution to air pollution.
The apex court has directed the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, along with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Delhi Police, to submit detailed reports on measures taken and proposed to prevent over-age and non-compliant vehicles from entering and operating in the National Capital Region (NCR).
A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana sought details of both short-term and long-term measures aimed at reducing vehicular emissions and improving air quality across the region.
The directions were issued on November 6 while hearing a suo motu case concerning air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
The court noted that data presented before it showed a significant decline in stubble-burning incidents across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan. However, it pointed out that vehicular emissions had emerged as an equally pressing concern.
"While this development is certainly laudable, the same data also brings to the fore a converse and equally pressing concern, namely, the sharp increase in issues attributable to vehicular emissions," the bench observed.
The court highlighted the interconnected nature of Delhi and NCR, noting that the region faces pollution from vehicles operating within its boundaries as well as those entering from neighbouring states.
It said the substantial movement of commercial and private vehicles from different parts of the region was adding to the existing emission burden.
"There can be little doubt that the issue warrants urgent and immediate intervention," the bench said.
The court has sought details of the regulatory framework governing the entry and movement of commercial and non-commercial vehicles in Delhi-NCR, particularly those originating from neighbouring states.
It also asked the authorities to explain the measures in place to identify and monitor vehicles that do not meet prescribed emission standards, including the enforcement of Pollution Under Control (PUC) certification requirements.
The bench further sought information on action taken against over-age, end-of-life and non-compliant vehicles, including the number of vehicles inspected, challaned, denied entry or penalised during the relevant period.
Authorities have also been asked to explain how Delhi and neighbouring states coordinate to regulate inter-state vehicular movement and ensure compliance with emission norms.
The court directed the governments to outline additional measures proposed to strengthen enforcement, along with a time-bound roadmap for their implementation.
The states have been given two weeks to submit their responses, including details of steps already taken, their views on suggestions made by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) and the amicus curiae, and any independent measures they intend to introduce.
The bench also directed the Supreme Court registry to list the matter concerning vehicular emissions and Delhi-NCR pollution for further hearing on 23 November.
Separately, the court scheduled hearings on 26 and 30 November for suo motu cases concerning pollution from construction activities, power plants and other industries, and the conservation and enhancement of green cover, respectively.
Cases relating to solid waste management, crop-residue burning and firecrackers are scheduled for 25 November.
During the November 6 hearing, the Supreme Court had also raised concerns over heavy, bumper-to-bumper traffic across Delhi-NCR, pointing to the large number of vehicles travelling on roads connecting the capital with Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.
The Centre had informed the bench that restrictions on vehicles below BS-VI emission standards were being enforced. It also referred to the linking of PUC certification requirements with the location where vehicle checks are conducted.
The latest directions underline the court's focus on vehicular pollution as a major factor in Delhi-NCR's recurring air quality crisis and seek greater coordination and accountability among the concerned authorities.
With PTI inputs