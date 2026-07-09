Honeymoon murder case: SC hints at referring bail over 'typograhical error' to larger bench

The Supreme Court is poised to confront a significant procedural conundrum: can a mere typographical error in an arrest memo invalidate an arrest and justify bail in a serious murder case? The answer holds implications for criminal jurisprudence, procedural discipline, and the balance between form and substance in justice delivery.

On Thursday, 9 July, the apex court said it might refer to a larger bench the legal question whether the mere mention of a wrong statutory section in an arrest memo, specifically a typographical error, was sufficient to invalidate an arrest and grant bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case.

It also asked the Meghalaya government to place on record the arrest memo and other documents supplied to Sonam Raghuvanshi at the time of her arrest, while deferring hearing on the state’s challenge to her bail till 14 July .

A Bench of justices Manoj Misra and Shree Chandrashekhar did not pass any interim order staying the bail granted to Sonam, the prime accused in the case, meaning she will continue to remain on bail for now.

On 3 July another apex court bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Sheel Nagu had refused to stay the high court order granting bail to Raghuvanshi.

The case relates to the murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who had travelled to Meghalaya with his wife Sonam for their honeymoon in May 2025. According to the prosecution, Sonam conspired with her alleged lover and hired assailants to kill Raja during the trip. Police have since filed a chargesheet and the trial is underway.

The Meghalaya high court had granted bail on the ground that her arrest memo cited a non-existent Section 403 instead of the applicable Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The high court had criticised the police for “total non-application of judicious mind,” emphasising the procedural lapse as fatal.

Appearing for the Meghalaya government, solicitor general Tushar Mehta on Thursday called it a “very serious case” and added that written grounds of arrest had been supplied to the accused. The only discrepancy was the mention of Section 403(1) instead of Section 103(1). There had never been any dispute over whether the grounds of arrest were furnished to Sonam.

The error, he argued, was purely clerical and “should not outweigh the serious nature of the crime,” which allegedly involved conspiracy and financial motives.