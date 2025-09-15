SC sets 7 October for final hearing on pleas against validity of Bihar SIR

The Supreme Court on Monday, 15 September, said it was proceeding on the presumption that the Election Commission of India (ECI), as a constitutional authority, was adhering to the law while conducting the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar.

At the same time, the court cautioned that if any illegality were found, the entire exercise would be set aside.

A bench of justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi fixed 7 October for final arguments on the validity of the Bihar SIR, making it clear that it would not deliver any "piecemeal opinion" on the matter before then.