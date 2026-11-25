SC sets aside Allahabad HC directions to CBI, ED in DA case linked to Rahul Gandhi
Supreme Court Bench sends the petition back to Allahabad High Court for fresh hearing
Supreme Court sets aside Allahabad HC directions to probe allegations of disproportionate assets against Rahul Gandhi
The case, filed by BJP worker S. Vignesh Shishir, is sent back to the high court for fresh consideration
Supreme Court Bench sends the petition back to Allahabad High Court for fresh hearing
The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Allahabad High Court's directions asking central investigative agencies to verify allegations of disproportionate assets against leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.
A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana sent the petition back to the Allahabad High Court for fresh consideration.
The apex court directed the high court to hear Rahul Gandhi afresh on all issues raised in the matter, including whether the petition filed against him was legally maintainable.
The case originated from a criminal writ petition filed by Karnataka-based BJP worker S. Vignesh Shishir, who alleged that Rahul Gandhi possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He had sought an investigation by central agencies into the allegations.
In May, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and other authorities to respond to the allegations.
During the proceedings, the CBI informed the High Court that it had received the complaint and would submit its response within eight weeks. The ED also confirmed receiving the complaint and said it could verify the allegations.
Taking note of the agencies' submissions, the High Court observed that the allegations could be verified in accordance with the law and that the agencies could take appropriate steps as legally permissible.
Rahul Gandhi subsequently challenged the High Court's directions before the Supreme Court. He also filed a separate petition seeking to transfer the proceedings from the Allahabad High Court to the Delhi High Court.
On 17 August, the Supreme Court issued notice on his plea and directed the Allahabad High Court to defer further proceedings. It also restrained the CBI and ED from submitting any report before the High Court in connection with its earlier directions.
During an earlier hearing, the apex court had observed that investigative agencies were free to act independently if they received information about an individual's alleged disproportionate assets and did not necessarily require court directions to initiate action.
In its latest order, the Supreme Court sent the matter back to the Allahabad High Court, directing it to reconsider the petition after giving Rahul Gandhi an opportunity to present his arguments, including on the question of maintainability.
With IANS inputs