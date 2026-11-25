Supreme Court sets aside Allahabad HC directions to probe allegations of disproportionate assets against Rahul Gandhi

The case, filed by BJP worker S. Vignesh Shishir, is sent back to the high court for fresh consideration

Supreme Court Bench sends the petition back to Allahabad High Court for fresh hearing

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Allahabad High Court's directions asking central investigative agencies to verify allegations of disproportionate assets against leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana sent the petition back to the Allahabad High Court for fresh consideration.

The apex court directed the high court to hear Rahul Gandhi afresh on all issues raised in the matter, including whether the petition filed against him was legally maintainable.

The case originated from a criminal writ petition filed by Karnataka-based BJP worker S. Vignesh Shishir, who alleged that Rahul Gandhi possessed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. He had sought an investigation by central agencies into the allegations.

In May, the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court had asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and other authorities to respond to the allegations.