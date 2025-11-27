Supreme Court signals openness to considering plea to revive NJAC

A decade after striking down the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC), the Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that it is willing to examine a plea seeking its revival as an alternative to the present collegium system for appointing judges to the higher judiciary.

The observation came during a hearing when advocate Mathews Nedumpara made an oral request urging the Court to revisit its 2015 judgment and reconsider the collegium mechanism.

According to a New Indian Express report, Chief Justice of India Surya Kant responded briefly, saying, “Yes, we will see,” after Nedumpara argued that earlier benches had not adequately considered his submissions.

The exchange briefly turned light-hearted when the CJI switched to Hindi, remarking, “Ab hum Hindi mein jawab denge… jaan boojhkar yeh kar rahe ho tum… hum Hindi mein baat karenge (Now I will answer in Hindi… you’re doing this deliberately. We will speak in Hindi).”