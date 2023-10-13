SC stays CBI probe into staff recruitment of UP Vidhan Parishad

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed an order passed by the Allahabad High Court ordering a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the staff recruitment process of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Parishad (legislative council).

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Sanjay Karol passed an interim stay in the matter and issued notice returnable within a period of four weeks on the plea filed by the council.

The bench was apprised by senior advocate Mukul Rohtagi, who appeared for the council, that the petitioners approached the high court after they were declared unsuccessful in competitive exams, but that recruitment was made strictly in accordance with the rules framed under article 187 of the Constitution.