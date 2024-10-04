SC stays Madras HC order for probe into Isha Foundation, transfers case to itself

The Supreme Court, in an interim order passed on Thursday, 3 October, stayed an order of the Madras High Court issuing a direction to police in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore to probe the Isha Foundation.

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, ordered that "police shall not take any action" in furtherance of the directions contained in the impugned judgment of the Madras High Court.

The bench, also comprising justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, transferred to itself the proceedings pending before the Madras HC and asked Coimbatore police to file its status report before the apex court. The matter will be heard next on 18 October.

The Coimbatore-based Isha Foundation, in a statement on Wednesday, said that it doesn't ask people to take up monkhood or 'sanyas' and it is home to thousands who are not monks or sanyasis.