We don't ask people to take up monkhood: Sadhguru's Isha Foundation

The Isha group said they do not pressure people to opt for marriage or take up monkhood as these are individual choices. "Despite this, the petitioner wanted the monks to be produced before the court and the monks presented themselves before the court. They have clearly said they are staying at the Isha Foundation of their own volition. We hope the truth will prevail and that there is an end to all the unnecessary controversies created."

A 150-strong Coimbatore Police team led by district superintendent K. Karthikeyan conducted an inquiry on Tuesday at the Isha Foundation on charges of two women being kept there in captivity. Madras HC had directed the state government and Coimbatore rural police to probe all allegations against the foundation.

A retired professor of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Coimbatore, S. Kamaraj, had moved a habeas corpus petition in Madras HC saying his two daughters, Geetha Kamaraj and Latha Kamaraj, were being kept in captivity at the Isha Foundation and that he wanted the intervention of the court to bring them back home.