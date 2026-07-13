SC stays Madras High Court order on statewide cow slaughter ban in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the Madras High Court's order directing the Tamil Nadu government to enforce a statewide ban on cow slaughter by implementing a 1976 Government Order.

A Bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice on a Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Tamil Nadu government challenging the high court's 27 May judgment.

During the hearing, the Bench observed that the impugned order required "correction" before granting interim relief and stayed its operation pending further proceedings.

The state government has argued that the high court's directions exceeded the scope of the law governing animal slaughter in Tamil Nadu. According to its petition, the Tamil Nadu Animal Preservation Act, 1958, regulates the slaughter of cattle by prescribing the conditions under which it is permitted, but does not impose a blanket prohibition.

The plea also referred to other statutory provisions governing animal welfare and slaughterhouses, including the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act, 1998, and the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023.