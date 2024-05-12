Supreme Court to hear Hemant Soren's plea against ED arrest on 13 May

The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Monday, 13 May, the special leave petition filed by former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren challenging the dismissal of his writ petition by the Jharkhand High Court against his arrest in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

As per the cause list published on the website of the apex court, a bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta will hear the matter on 13 May.

It may be recalled that the same bench ordered Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in the excise policy case till 1 June.