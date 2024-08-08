Supreme Court to hear NEET-PG rescheduling plea on 9 August

The Supreme Court on Thursday, 8 August agreed to hear on Friday, 9 August a plea seeking directions to the National Board of Examination (NBE) to reschedule the Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG 2024, which is scheduled for 11 August.

A bench headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud directed the registry to list the matter for hearing on Friday after advocate Anas Tanwir, representing petitioners, mentioned the plea for urgent listing.

The petitioners seek postponement of the exam on the ground that candidates have been allocated cities which are highly inconvenient for them to reach and the formula for normalisation is unknown to them.

The plea seeks details and disclosure of the formula for the normalisation of the four sets of question papers to eliminate any possibility of arbitrariness in the process.

“The examination will be conducted in two batches...There is a likelihood that one batch of candidates may face a more difficult question paper than the other batch.

Therefore, it is prayed that the formula for normalisation should be disclosed before the conduct of examinations thereby ruling out any fear of arbitrariness,” it said.