Supreme Court to hear plea challenging Sonam Wangchuk’s detention under NSA today

The Supreme Court is set to hear on Wednesday a petition challenging the detention of Ladakh-based climate activist and innovator Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA). The plea, filed by Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J. Angmo, questions the legality of his detention and the procedure adopted by the authorities.

Earlier this month, a Bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and N.V. Anjaria granted Angmo permission to amend her writ petition after her counsel, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, sought to incorporate new details recently disclosed by the government.

Sibal informed the court that the Centre had since provided the grounds of detention to Wangchuk, necessitating changes to the original plea. Following the submission, the court scheduled the matter for hearing today.

The initial petition argued that the authorities had failed to comply with Section 8 of the NSA, which requires that detainees be informed of the grounds for their detention within a stipulated period.

However, in its affidavit, the Leh administration, represented by District Magistrate Romil Singh Donk have maintained that the reasons for Wangchuk’s detention had been duly communicated within the mandated timeframe.