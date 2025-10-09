SC to hear plea for extension of waqf property registration deadline

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday, 9 October, agreed to list an application seeking extension of time for mandatory registration of all Waqf properties, including “waqf by users”, under the UMEED portal.

In an interim order on 15 September, the apex court had put on hold a few key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including the clause stating that only those practising Islam for the last five years could create a Waqf. However, the court refused to stay the entire law, noting the presumption of constitutionality in its favour.

The court had also observed that the Centre’s decision to remove the “waqf by user” provision in the newly amended Waqf law was prima facie not arbitrary, and rejected the argument that waqf lands could be seized by governments.

Waqf by user refers to the recognition of a property as a religious or charitable endowment based on its long-term, uninterrupted use for such purposes, even if the owner has not made a formal written declaration.