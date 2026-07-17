SC to hear Surendra Gadling’s bail plea next week in Elgar Parishad case

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear next week the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling, an accused in the 2018 Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, after his counsel highlighted his prolonged incarceration and repeated delays in the proceedings.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana agreed to list the matter after senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought an urgent hearing, pointing out that Gadling had been in custody for more than seven-and-a-half years.

Sibal told the court that notice on Gadling's bail petition had been issued in 2023, but the case had since been delayed due to multiple recusals.

"Immediately we will list. In the next week or so," the Bench said.

The matter has been pending before the apex court for several years. In August 2025, senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, had sought an early hearing before the then CJI B.R. Gavai, stating that the bail plea had already been adjourned 11 times.