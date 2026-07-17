SC to hear Surendra Gadling’s bail plea next week in Elgar Parishad case
Advocate has spent over seven years in jail; court agrees to urgent hearing after counsel cites repeated delays
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear next week the bail plea of advocate Surendra Gadling, an accused in the 2018 Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, after his counsel highlighted his prolonged incarceration and repeated delays in the proceedings.
A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohana agreed to list the matter after senior advocate Kapil Sibal sought an urgent hearing, pointing out that Gadling had been in custody for more than seven-and-a-half years.
Sibal told the court that notice on Gadling's bail petition had been issued in 2023, but the case had since been delayed due to multiple recusals.
"Immediately we will list. In the next week or so," the Bench said.
The matter has been pending before the apex court for several years. In August 2025, senior advocate Anand Grover, appearing for Gadling, had sought an early hearing before the then CJI B.R. Gavai, stating that the bail plea had already been adjourned 11 times.
In March last year, the Supreme Court deferred the bail hearing of Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap. It also postponed hearing the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) appeal challenging the Bombay High Court's decision granting bail to activist Mahesh Raut. The High Court's order was subsequently stayed after the NIA approached the Supreme Court.
Gadling has been charged under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the erstwhile Indian Penal Code. The NIA alleges that he assisted members of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), shared confidential information relating to government activities, supplied maps of certain areas and encouraged opposition to mining operations at Surjagarh. He has denied the allegations.
The case stems from the Elgar Parishad conclave held in Pune on 31 December 2017. Investigators allege that speeches and performances at the event triggered violence the following day near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial.
The NIA has also alleged that the Kabir Kala Manch, with which co-accused Jyoti Jagtap was associated, functioned as a front organisation for the banned CPI (Maoist). The Bombay High Court had earlier rejected Jagtap's appeal against the denial of bail by a special court.
With PTI inputs